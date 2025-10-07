More Than 185 Alumni on Opening Night Rosters

Published on October 7, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has more than 185 alumni on NHL Opening Night rosters for the 2025-26 season.

Headlined by a group of returning NHL All-Stars in Auston Matthews (NTDP, Toronto Maple Leafs), Jeremy Swayman (Sioux Falls Stampede, Boston Bruins), and Kyle Connor (Youngstown Phantoms, Winnipeg Jets), the USHL will witness the next generation of talent evolve at the game's highest stage through the likes of Macklin Celebrini (Chicago Steel, San Jose Sharks), Artyom Levshunov (Green Bay Gamblers, Chicago Blackhawks), and Noah Laba (Lincoln Stars, New York Rangers).

Every NHL team features USHL alumni on its roster. The Chicago Blackhawks lead the way with 12 former USHLers, followed by the Buffalo Sabres (11), Anaheim Ducks (9), and Boston Bruins (9).

The USA Hockey NTDP leads USHL with 80 alumni, followed by the Chicago Steel (17), Tri-City Storm (11), and Omaha Lancers (10).

NHL head coaches with USHL head coaching experience include Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning, Green Bay Gamblers), Jim Montgomery (St. Louis Blues, Dubuque Fighting Saints), Jeff Blashill (Indiana Ice, Chicago Blackhawks), and Dan Muse (Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Steel/NTDP).

282 total alumni played in the NHL during the 2024-25 season, comprising 28% of players who appeared in a game. Thirty-eight USHL alumni made their NHL debuts last season.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.