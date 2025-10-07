Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Published on October 7, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

City by the Bay

The Black Hawks visit the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday and Saturday; Friday's matchup at the Resch Center begins at 7:05 p.m., and Saturday's puck drop is an hour earlier. Waterloo has played a limited schedule to this point, taking the ice four times during the first three weeks of the season. Only the Fargo Force (three games) have seen less action. The Gamblers are near the other end of the spectrum with six games played so far. Green Bay swept two home matchups last weekend, defeating the National Team Development Program Under 17s 2-1 in overtime Saturday and cruising to a 5-1 win during a Sunday rematch.

Shots You Don't Take

Waterloo will be seeking to put more shots on goal this weekend, but it won't be easy. Through four games, the Hawks' highest shot count is 26. With 24.3 shots per game, Waterloo currently ranks 14th in the USHL. Meanwhile, Green Bay allows just 23 shots on goal per contest, the third stingiest figure in the league. When the Hawks have put pucks on frame, the results have been generally solid; Waterloo has scored on 11.3 percent of shots on goal, which ranks ninth among the league's 16 teams.

Wisconsin Contingent

Many of the Hawks on the bus to Green Bay will end up relatively close to home on Friday and Saturday. Three Waterloo defensemen are from Wisconsin. Wyatt Herres (Appleton) and Kade Meyer (Minocqua) could play in front of their own individual cheering sections. Caleb Deanovich (Fond du Lac) won't be on the ice as he opens the season on injured reserve. For good measure, Black Hawks coaches Brett Olson (Superior) and C.J. Eick (Appleton) are also from the Badger State.

A Shorthanded Start

Chase Jette scored the first Black Hawks shorthanded goal of the season last Saturday versus the Madison Capitols. In the process, Waterloo became the first Western Conference team - and one of only four USHL clubs so far - to produce a "shorty" in 2025/26. Last year, the Hawks recorded nine shorthanded goals during the regular season. The first of those came on October 26, 2024 when Jackson Nevers found the net during a 4-0 home win against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Recent Games

Toby Carlson and Kade Meyer set up Chase Jette's first period goal to give the Black Hawks a 1-0 lead last Saturday. However, the Hawks did not score again, and the Madison Capitols recorded goals in quick succession during the second period, eventually claiming a 3-1 win at Young Arena. Phileas Lachat made 26 saves to keep Waterloo close until an empty net goal in the late minutes put the game out of reach.

