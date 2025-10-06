Sweet Deal Starting October 17

Waterloo, Iowa - From youth hockey players riding home from their games to whole families and fans of all ages driving back from a huge weekend matchup: postgame ice cream is a tradition for many. Now it's part of a great offer from the Waterloo Black Hawks available during select games.

The new McDonald's Madness ticket package features four Mini McFlurrys which can be picked up on the drive home from the game - or anytime - from your favorite Cedar Valley McDonald's location. The offer debuts for Waterloo's game on Friday, October 17th at 6:35 when the Black Hawks host the Lincoln Stars.

For $90, fans will receive four attack zone tickets, the four Mini McFlurrys, four chuck-a-pucks, plus $32 worth of concession vouchers which can be used for food and non-alcoholic beverages at Young Arena. The package is valued at over $130, providing excellent savings. The McDonald's Madness package can only be ordered online through the Black Hawks ' website; all McDonald's Madness orders must be received by noon on game day. The full list of McDonald's Madness dates includes:

Date Opponent Puck Drop Friday, October 17 Lincoln Stars 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, October 18 Lincoln Stars 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 Des Moines Buccaneers 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 Sioux City Musketeers 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, January 10 Omaha Lancers 6:35 p.m.

Friday, January 30 Sioux Falls Stampede 6:35 p.m.

Friday, February 20 Youngstown Phantoms 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 Dubuque Fighting Saints 6:35 p.m.

Friday, March 27 Omaha Lancers 6:35 p.m.

The McFlurry takes creamy vanilla soft serve to the next level. Current mix-ins are M&M candies and Oreo pieces. Other flavors may vary. Participating McDonald's locations are in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Center Point, Charles City, Evansdale, Hampton, Independence, Iowa Falls, New Hampton, Oelwein, Vinton, and Waverly.

The Black Hawks' game against the Lincoln Stars on October 17th will be Pucks and Paws Night. Fans in attendance will also receive a 2025/26 magnetic schedule, presented by Tyson Foods. Order your McDonald's Madness package from waterlooblackhawks.com.







