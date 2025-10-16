Lancers on Short End of Another 4-3 Game

The final score was the same for a third straight game but the Omaha Lancers fell up just short as they lost to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 4-3, Wednesday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Cooper Simon broke a 3-3 tie with the only goal of the third period, 2:40 into the frame to help Cedar Rapids (6-1-0-1) bounce back from its first regulation loss of the season last Saturday.

Omaha (2-7-0-0) scored first for a third straight game and held two different leads. The Lancers twice scored in the opening two minutes of a period and have now achieved that four times in the last two games. Ryan Aaronson netted his team-leading fifth goal while Nikita Konevych and Kole Hyles both scored against their former club in the second period. Cam Caron recorded the lone multi-point night for either team with two assists.

The Lancers answered the bell first in the opening frame off the stick of Aaronson. Tommy Spencer won the faceoff back to him and his shot missed the net but ricocheted in off a hop of the glass behind the net. That tally came 1:52 into the game and made Aaronson 1-of-13 players in the USHL with at least five goals. The goal also ensured that Aaronson's streak of not going back-to-back games without a goal would continue. The Harvard commit's 8 points are tied for the fourth-most in the league.

Cedar Rapids answered with two goals on odd-man rushes to take the lead after 20 minutes. Jackson Fox scored on a three-on-one rush 2:12 later before Connor Davis created and cashed in on a two-on-one rush at the 9:35 mark.

Konevych wasted no time tying the game up 43 seconds into the second period when he wristed the puck in from the right point off a touch pass from Caron. Hyles put Omaha back in the lead midway through the second off a beautiful backhand feed in the slot from Caron allowing Hyles to fire the puck through the pads of Cedar Rapids netminder Ryan Cameron.

The RoughRiders entered the night with the second-best power play in the USHL and broke through on their third attempt to tie the game. Braiden Scuderi struck on the backhand at the 14:03 mark of the second to send both teams into their locker rooms knotted up, 3-3, after two periods.

The Lancers are off Thursday and then will look to bounce back on home ice against the Tri-City Storm Friday at 7:05 p.m. It's Frosty Friday at Liberty First Credit Union Arena and fans can enjoy beers for $4 and sodas for $2. Purchase tickets now at lancers.com







