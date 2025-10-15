Stars and Lancers Complete Trade
Published on October 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
Lincoln Stars General Manager Nick Fabrizio announced Wednesday that the Stars have traded forward Lefty Markonidis to the Omaha Lancers in exchange for a 2026 5th round - Phase II draft pick, and a conditional pick in Phase II of the following year's draft.
The Stars return to action on Friday at 6:35 p.m. in Iowa to take on the Waterloo Black Hawks.
