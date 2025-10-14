Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Published on October 14, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Two on Home Ice

The Black Hawks are at Young Arena for Friday and Saturday games against the Lincoln Stars, both beginning at 6:35 p.m. Waterloo is scheduled to play five of their upcoming six games at home. However, the matchups against Lincoln are a rare instance where the Hawks meet a team from their own conference. All of Waterloo's other October games are against Eastern Conference opponents. The Hawks and Stars have met during the USHL Clark Cup playoffs each of the past four springs. Including those postseason games, Waterloo and Lincoln have faced each other 32 times since the beginning of the 2021/22 regular season with an even split. Each team has 16 head-to-head wins during that time.

Shooting to Score

Ty Mason recorded goals during each of Waterloo's games against the Green Bay Gamblers last weekend. Friday, he produced a goal on a rush into the offensive zone early in the second period. Saturday, Mason redirected a shot during the final seconds of the first period. The 20-year-old has been remarkably efficient early this season; his four goals have been scored from just six attempts on net. Mason is just one goal away from matching the five he scored in 37 games as a Black Hawk last season.

Power Play Producer

Viktor Eriksson has scored three of Waterloo's four power play goals during the first six games of 2025/26. That puts him into a tie with four other USHL skaters for the league lead in power play goals through four weeks of the schedule. Eriksson converted power play chances on both Friday and Saturday last weekend in Green Bay. For good measure, he also scored at even strength during the final period of the trip. Overall, he has five goals this fall, which leads the Black Hawks.

Blue Line Impact

Atte Vikla is Waterloo's top scorer from the blue line and tied for seventh in the USHL among his peers. His four points are the result of a goal and three assists. He set up goals in both games during the trip to Green Bay. Nikolas Young of the Lincoln Stars (four assists) is one of the defensemen Vikla is currently tied with.

Recent Games

Waterloo's two matchups in Green Bay last weekend were the highest-scoring games the Hawks have been involved in this season. On Friday, the teams combined for nine goals. The Gamblers pulled ahead 2-0 before Waterloo reeled off five-in-a-row, sparked by a score from Ryan Whiterabbit. The Hawks hung on for a 5-4 result. Saturday, the teams scored 10 total goals; Waterloo could not hold a 3-0 lead as Green Bay scored five straight and skated away with a 6-4 final.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.