Weekend Preview: October 15-18

Published on October 14, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA (2-6-0-0, 4 PTS) vs. CEDAR RAPIDS (5-1-0-1, 11 PTS) Wednesday, Oct. 15 7:05 PM CST

vs. TRI-CITY (2-5-1-0, 5 PTS) Friday, Oct. 17 7:05 PM CST

@ SIOUX FALLS (4-2-1-0, 9 PTS) Saturday, Oct. 18 6:05 PM CST

Lancers Gear Up For A Three-Game Week: The Lancers will start the three-game stretch Wednesday Night for their second home game of the season against a familiar Eastern Conference foe; the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders... The Lancers will then follow it up with another home game Friday Night against the Tri-City Storm... Finally, the Lancers will conclude the week on the road in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to take on the Sioux Falls Stampede... The Lancers will take on the RoughRiders for the second out of 4 meetings this season... The 'Riders defeated Omaha in their first meeting this season Sep. 27, 9-1... The Lancers will also face-off with the Tri-City Storm for the second time this season... The Storm defeated Omaha in their first meeting Sep. 26, 6-2... The Stampede and Lancers will meet for the third time already this season... The Season series between Sioux Falls and Omaha is currently split at one game aside...

RoughRiders Come To Town: Cedar Rapids comes into this matchup with 5 goals scored from their d-men so far this season-tied with Dubuque for a league best... Three of those five goals scored by Cedar Rapids defensemen came in their last matchup with the Lancers... The Lancers will seek their first victory over the RoughRiders on home ice since October of 2019... Cedar Rapids has scored at least one power-play goal against Omaha in 16 of their last 22 meetings dating back to January of 2014... The Omaha Lancers are 46-22-1-7 all-time against the RoughRiders since Cedar Rapids joined the league back in the fall of 1999...

Tri-City Looks To Bounce Back From A Tough Weekend: The Omaha Lancers will seek their first win over a Tri-City club in the month of October since 2019... The Tri-City Storm have not scored a power-play goal head-to-head with the Lancers in their last 10 regular season meetings dating back to April of 2024... The Lancers are 58-3-1-1 all-time against Tri-City when scoring 4 goals or more... The Lancers are 94-89-7-6 all time in the regular season against Tri-City... The Tri-City Storm have outscored the Omaha Lancers 605-543 all-time...

Lancers Head Back Up I-29 To Take On Sioux Falls: The Lancers will hope to grab their first win in regulation at Sioux Falls since January of 2022... Sioux Falls out-shot Omaha 87-45 last weekend in the home-and-home series... Sioux Falls scored 3 power-play goals in the last meeting with Omaha-the most since October of 2017... Sioux Falls and Omaha have gone to extra time in 3 of the last 7 head-to-head meetings... Last Friday Night's (10/10) win over Sioux Falls was the first time the Lancers had defeated the 'Herd in the month of October since 2016...

Offense Awakens: The Lancers scored a combined seven goals over a home-and-home split with Sioux Falls last weekend... Last Friday's 4-3 overtime win snapped a five-game losing streak in which Omaha had scored seven goals... The Lancers also scored their first power-play goal since the season opener Sep. 18 when Brady Arneson cashed in on the team's first opportunity last Friday night...

Lancers To Watch: Defenseman Nikita Konevych will be facing off with two of his former teams (Cedar Rapids and Tri-City) ... Konevych has been a standout with his physical presence in the early going this season... Kole Hyles will also be facing off with his former team, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders... Hyles has been impressive for the Lancers so far this season-registering 4 points (2+2) through his first 6 games...

RoughRiders To Watch: Forward Jason Musa recorded 4 assists in the last matchup with Omaha this season... The UMASS commit is also the smallest player on the Cedar Rapids roster...Rookie forward Justin Graf has been stellar to start the season-recording 8 points (5+3) through the first 7 games...

Storm To Watch: Forward Paul Bloomer has been a thorn at times for Omaha... Bloomer recorded two assists against the Lancers a few weeks ago... The Chicago native also recorded two points (1+1) against Omaha last season...Veteran defenseman Noah Lapointe is due for a breakout game... Tri-City has yet to have a goal come from their blue-line so far this season, but the Arizona State commit has been steady throughout his USHL career...

Stampede To Watch: Logan Renkowski netted two power-play goals last Saturday (Oct. 11) against the Lancers... Renkowski also netted a goal against Omaha in the previous meeting Friday (Oct. 10)... Forward Thomas Zocco also recorded 3 points (1+2) over the weekend against Omaha... Those were Zocco's first 3 career USHL points...







