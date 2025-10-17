League Launches Host Process for Future Events

Published on October 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) is soliciting RFPs to host future league events featuring USHL regular-season games played in tandem with a youth tournament. RFPs are open for the Fall Classic, a mid-season showcase concept, and new event proposals that showcase elite talent within the USHL and its youth pipeline.

The 2025-26 season marked the 10th consecutive year each USHL team has opened its regular season with the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. In tandem with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the league has showcased its top talent and approximately 90 youth teams to more than 400 NHL and NCAA scouts in a primary 3,000-seat arena and surrounding rinks in the Pittsburgh suburbs. The season kickoff has traditionally been held during the third week of September. Preferred dates for 2026 fall between Thursday, Sept. 17, and Monday, Sept. 21. In addition to driving local spending, the economic impact of the Fall Classic is realized through more than 3,500 actualized hotel nights, with a three-day average stay. In totality, the event requires approximately 380 hours of ice time.

The USHL currently hosts two annual mid-season events. On December 4-5, the Tri-City Storm and Youngstown Phantoms will play two games during the American Cup powered by Wegman's in Rochester, N.Y. On Jan. 22-23, 2026, the USHL will continue its partnership with the Dallas Stars to host the Frosty Cup in Frisco, Texas, featuring two regular-season games between the Des Moines Buccaneers and Fargo Force. The American Cup features approximately 45-50 youth teams, while the Frosty Cup features approximately 40-45 youth teams. The size and scope of both events necessitate more than 200 hours of ice time and a minimum of 3,000 seats in the featured rink where the two USHL games will be played.

In addition to the Fall Classic, American Cup, and Frosty Cup, the USHL is open to adding new events to its calendar, such as a mid-season event featuring every USHL team playing two games.

"Events play a key role in expanding our league's reach. The Fall Classic, American Cup, and Frosty Cup have become marquee events through municipal partnerships, local sponsors, and collaboration between the host city and league that bring the best possible experience to our teams, fans, and constituents in the NCAA and NHL," said USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferran. "As we look ahead, we are excited about the opportunity to build on our strong foundation and secure new commitments that demonstrate a shared passion to grow the game and drive economic impact in host cities across North America."

RFPs and ideations for new events are due by the close of business on Friday, Nov. 21 to be evaluated on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:

Quality and experience of the proposed host organization/facility

Expected sponsor participation

Seating availability for scouts and fans

Ticket sales and marketing plan

Commitment from the host city and facility manager

Proposals meeting or exceeding the specifications of the RFP

The USHL reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to select the host or hosts that it determines have submitted the best overall proposal(s). Plans to announce its new events and host locations for the 2026-27 season are expected to be made in February 2026.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.