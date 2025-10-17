Steel Name Tyler Haskins General Manager

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Tyler Haskins has been named the team's General Manager, the team announced Friday, adding to his existing role as Associate Head Coach.

Haskins will work to enhance the development of players and focus on their path and track during their time with the Steel. Additionally, Haskins will help oversee recruiting efforts and relationships with advisors and scouts.

"We are thrilled to have Tyler take a larger leadership role with our club," said Steel President Dan Lehv. "Throughout his coaching career and particularly over the past two-plus seasons in Chicago, Tyler has showcased not only his elite coaching capabilities, but his unmatched level of care for our athletes and their development both on and off the ice."

"It's a great and well-deserved honor for Tyler to step into the role as General Manager," said Steel Head Coach Scott Gomez. "It's evident that Tyler cares tremendously about the organization and the players with how he consistently pushes them to be their best. He brings a ton to the table and we're excited to continue working with him."

Haskins joined the Steel in July 2023 as Associate Head Coach after serving as an assistant coach for three seasons for Grizzlys Wolfsburg of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), Germany's top professional league. In his second year with the Steel, Haskins was selected to represent the United States as a coach at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge in Camrose, Alberta, Canada.

"Being named the General Manager of the Steel is a tremendous honor," said Haskins. "I'm excited to build upon the strong foundation that has been established here and to challenge our team to reach new levels of success.

"This organization has a proud tradition, and I'm committed to continuing that legacy while always striving for growth and improvement. I look forward to working closely with our coaches, players, staff, and the entire Steel organization as we continue to develop our players and pursue championships."

Haskins played in the USHL in 2001-2002 for Sioux City before a successful career in the OHL from 2002-2007. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2004 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. Haskins played three seasons in the American Hockey League before joining Wolfsburg in 2010. He played eight seasons in the DEL, five as captain.

After retiring from a successful playing career, Haskins led Wolfsburg's scouting for two seasons, then became assistant coach of the club in 2019.

