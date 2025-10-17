Fighting Five: Saints Open Series at Muskegon

Muskegon, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (7-0-0-0, 14 pts) visit the Muskegon Lumberjacks (7-1-0-0, 14 pts) on Friday to begin a two-game series.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Top Teams

The Fighting Saints and Lumberjacks match up as the top-two teams in the USHL standings entering the weekend, each touting 14 points so far. The Fighting Saints have won all seven games so far this season, outscoring opponents by 29 goals.

The Lumberjacks suffered their first loss of the season on Friday against the U17s, but responded with their second shutout of the season on Saturday against the U17 squad.

2. Record Recap

Dubuque's 11-4 win over Chicago on Saturday set team records for goals scored, power-play goals scored and assists by a player. Hayden Russell's five assists set a team record, helping the team score its most goals in a game in its history.

The Saints scored 9-or-more goals for the third time this season with the victory. Dubuque tied its team-record for goals on Sept. 17 against Sioux City, scoring 10 in the season-opener. On Oct. 4 against Omaha, Dubuque scored nine before another 11 in the win on Saturday against Chicago.

3. Power Precision

Dubuque's strong power-play outing against Chicago catapulted the team's unit to the top of the USHL leaderboard at 40.7% on 27 chances. The Fighting Saints set a Dubuque record with six power-play goals on Saturday, scoring three on a five-minute major power play in the second period.

Dubuque responded after going scoreless in five power-play chances the weekend prior by scoring in both games against the Steel last weekend. Overall, the Saints finished the weekend 7-11 on the man-advantage.

4. Saints Start

The Fighting Saints are 7-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season, outscoring opponents 45-16 through the first seven games this season. Dubuque enters the weekend in a tie with the 2013-14 team for the second-best start in the franchise's Tier-I history.

The Saints' best start to a season came in the 2012-13 season, with Dubuque winning its first nine games of the season.

5. Muskegon Mix

Despite their first loss of the season last weekend, the Lumberjacks tout the league's best defense so far this season. Muskegon has allowed just 15 goals in eight games, averaging 1.88 against per contest. Muskegon's goaltending tandem of Carl Axelsson and Will Keane has combined for a .930 save percentage, the second-best in the USHL.

The Jacks also have been a top-five offense in the USHL, led by Jack Christ. Christ is tied with Dubuque's Hayden Russell for the league-lead with 11 points. Muskegon has been without captain and 2025 Clark Cup Final MVP Tynan Lawrence so far this season due to injury.

Friday's game begins at 6:10 p.m. CDT at Trinity Health Arena. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







