Tri-City Adds Ivan Fenes as Assistant Coach

Published on October 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm have hired Slovakia native Ivan Fenes as an assistant coach.

Fenes (pron. EYE-vinn FENN-iss) brings 25 years of coaching experience to Tri-City, including abundant time in international hockey.

The 48-year-old has served as Team Slovakia's Head Coach at five IIHF World Junior Championships, including the most recent edition of the tournament last winter. Slovakia has advanced beyond group play in many of the tournaments Fenes has led the squad, including in 2025.

Previously, Fenes worked as head coach for Slovakia's 18-and-under national team, where he guided the corps at multiple Hlinka-Gretzky Cups, a renowned annual 18-and-under international tournament. Fenes ushered his squad to a silver medal at the event in 2021.

Fenes also has experience as a General Manager, Assistant Coach, Team Manager, and Team Consultant across Slovakia's 20-and-under and 18-and-under teams, dating back to the 2012-2013 season. He currently serves as a North American scout for the Slovakian Hockey Federation.

"Ivan comes highly recommended as a coach," Storm Head Coach, Director, and President of Hockey Operations John Torchetti said. "He has a wealth of experience developing players and in international play. Ivan has also been a great scout, assisting our organization in bringing over import players both now and in the future."

Tri-City's coaching staff, led by Torchetti, now consists of three assistants: Matt Barry (2nd season), Dan Hoehne (1st full season), and Fenes.







