Bucs Battle to OT, Fall, 3-2, in Fargo

Published on October 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Fargo, ND - The Des Moines Buccaneers (3-2-1-2) fell 3-2 in overtime to the Fargo Force (4-1-0-1) Friday night at Scheels Arena. Force forward Luke McNamara ended the game just 32 seconds into the extra period. Bucs goalie Max Weilandt (3-2-1-2) turned away 17 of 20 shots, contested by Force goalie Alan Lendak (2-1-0-0), who stopped 24 of 26. The Bucs and Force return to Scheels Arena tomorrow night for a 6:05 p.m. rematch.

Force forward Nick Kosiba opened the scoring of the contest 12:14 into the first period, finding Weilandt's back door to give Fargo the 1-0 lead. Bucs forward Ryan Seelinger responded with an unassisted goal at 17:53, sending an intercepted puck top-shelf for his sixth goal of the season, showing a score of 1-1.

Des Moines forward Adam Zidlicky gave the Bucs the 2-1 lead 9:43 into the middle frame, burying a centering pass by forward Nathan Hauad for his first goal of the season. Force forward Patrick Tolan evened the score once more at 13:52, bringing the match to 2-2.

After a scoreless final period, Force forward Luke McNamara's shot from the point just 32 seconds into the extra period brought the final score to 3-2 in favor of Fargo.

The Bucs return to Scheels Arena tomorrow night for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop against the Force. They finish out their three-in-three weekend in Sioux Falls for a 4:05 p.m. matchup against the Stampede at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Buccaneers return to the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex to host a set of games against the USA NTDP U-17s Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25. Friday is our first Buzzballz College Night, with discounted tickets for college students and $1 off Buzzballz cocktails. It is also Fireball Friday and 2-for-1 beer night. Saturday is Tito's, Mug Club, and Signature Saturday! Saturday the Bucs will also be hosting a pre-game Scheels Floor Hockey Clinic at the RecPlex. Sign up here. Join us for a weekend of action, games, and fun!







United States Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.