Stars Best Black Hawks, 2-0

Lincoln Stars News Release
The Lincoln Stars (2-6-0-0) defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks (2-4-0-1) by a score of 2-0 on Friday night in Waterloo.
The Stars started the scoring midway through the first period. The Stars were given a 5-on-3 power-play and began the cycle. Nik Young (Clarkson) took a one-timer that was blocked, but the puck bounced right to the stick of Kade Kohanski (Minnesota-Duluth) and he whacked it home to give the Stars the lead.
The score would remain 1-0 until late in the third period. Waterloo emptied their net, and a great effort by Layne Loomer (Penn State) worked a puck free and found Alex Pelletier (Cornell) who put the puck into the empty net to seal the 2-0 victory for the Stars. With that goal, Pelletier has now scored a goal in six straight games.
Will Prowse earned the shutout, and has put up doughnuts in back-to-back games for the Stars.
Lincoln returns to action tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. against the Waterloo Black Hawks at Young Arena in Waterloo.
