Urban Shuts Down Fargo to Earn Goalie of the Week

January 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers goaltender Samuel Urban

Sioux City, IA - Sioux City Musketeers goaltender Samuel Urban has been named the USHL goalie of the week.

Fresh off a weekend sweep of the Fargo Force that included a shutout. Urban stopped 57 of 59 shots, compiling a 0.966 save percentage and a 1.00 GAA.

Samuel Urban has earned the USHL goalie of the week honor for the third time in his career and second time this season.

The Slovakian native recently competed on the international stage for his home nation in the World Juniors tournament. He appeared in four games and stopped 81 shots on 93 attempts and collected a 0.871 save percentage with a 3.16 GAA.

Since returning from the tournament, Urban has registered a 0.966 save percentage with a 1.00 GAA by turning away 85 of 88 shots.

Now in his third season with Sioux City the Arizona State commit has gone 31-24-3 in 61 games with a 3.09 GAA and a 0.897 save percentage. This season Urban holds a 2.99 GAA and a 0.900 save percentage with a 13-8-1-0 record.

With the sturdy play of Urban the Musketeers have climbed into a third place tie with the Force with both teams having accrued 42 points and are 6-2-1-1 over their last ten games and since the calendar turned to 2025 the Musketeers are 5-0-1. Urban and the Musketeers return home to Sioux City for a pair of home games beginning on Friday night at 7:05 pm when they host the Omaha Lancers at the Tyson Events Center.

