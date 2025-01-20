Week 18 Preview

January 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE- Lancers open the week Monday in a matinee game with the Des Moines Buccaneers. They will then travel to Sioux City Friday to take on the Musketeers. The Lancers will then conclude the week Saturday on the road at the Ice Box to take on the Lincoln Stars.

Matinee Madness In Des Moines The Lancers and Buccaneers will meet on Monday afternoon where the Lancers will seek their first win over the Bucs since March of last year. The Lancers will also look to get it going on the power-play against Des Moines as Omaha is currently on a 9-game drought against the Bucs without scoring a single power-play goal. Each team has registered 107 power-play goals against one another in the tier one era during regular season play. While the Lancers have been unable to tally up any power-play goals as of late against the Bucs, Des Moines has registered at least one power-play goal in 5 of their last 6 meetings with the Lancers. Lancers have also registered exactly 4,300 shots on goal head-to-head with the Buccaneers in the regular season since the fall of 2002.

A Friday Night Matchup Off I-29 The Lancers will travel north on I-29 to Sioux City, Iowa Friday Night to take on the Musketeers. The Musketeers have had the Lancers' number in recent years beating Omaha 13 of the last 15 tries. The Lancers have outscored Sioux City in the tier one era 444-442. Former Lancers Nick Sykora and Justin Stupka have combined for over 30 points so far this season.

Lancers Look To Upset Their Arch Rivals At The Ice Box The Lancers will look to play spoiler in Lincoln this weekend. The Lancers and Stars have been the most storied rivalry in junior hockey with the Lancers holding a 102-66-9-4 record over the Stars since the fall of '02. Lincoln has had Omaha's number however in recent years since Rocky Russo took the helm of the Stars. Rocky Russo is 21-8-1-1 against the Lancers. Lincoln has outshot Omaha 109-40 in the previous two matchups this season.

Broadcast Information Monday's game in Des Moines will be at 3:00 PM CST. Friday Night's game will be at Sioux City, Iowa. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST. Finally, Saturday Night's game will be at the Ice Box in Lincoln, Nebraska. Puck drop for that one will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch all three games on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.