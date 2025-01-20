Military Jersey Auction Helps Veterans Freedom Center

January 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - On Nov. 16, the Fighting Saints hosted their annual Military Appreciation Night in partnership with Hirschbach Motor Lines. The 50-50 raffle at the game was sponsored by Kwik Stop and benefitted the Veterans Freedom Center along with the post-game jersey auction.

"Giving back to the community is among our top priorities as an organization," said Saints President of Business Operations Casey Weitz. "Military appreciation is one of our favorite initiatives and to have the Veterans Freedom Center benefit from our team is extremely meaningful to us."

"At Hirschbach, supporting veterans is part of who we are," said Hirschbach CEO Brad Pinchuk. We're proud to work alongside so many dedicated veterans who bring their skills and commitment to our team every day."

"As a veteran myself, I'm incredibly honored by how Hirschbach supports those who've served - not only in Dubuque, but nationwide," Pinchuk continued. "To veterans everywhere, we are forever grateful. This military night is for you."

Hirschbach sponsored the specialty jerseys for the game to help make the auction possible.

"The team at Kwik Stop was excited to help raise funds through 50-50 ticket sales to benefit our friends at Veterans Freedom Center," said Kwik Care Community Liaison Heather Hamm. "It was a great night of Fighting Saints hockey and an even better night of giving back to a group who does so much for Veterans in the Tri-States."

The Fighting Saints return to the ice this Thursday in Green Bay before hosting Western Conference-leading Sioux Falls on Friday.

