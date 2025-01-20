Madison Blanked in Cedar Rapids

January 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison hit the road to Cedar Rapids on Saturday night looking to take home four points on the weekend. Unfortunately for Madison, the team was shutout for the second time this season.

Cedar Rapids scored a pair of goals in the first and a pair in the second to take home the 4-0 victory.

Ajay White, starting his first game since January 4th, allowed four goals on 29 shots that the RoughRiders sent his way in the loss.

Both teams were unable to find the scoreboard on the power play, but Cedar Rapids scored shorthanded in the second to extend the lead to four. Madison has given up three short handed goals in the past three games.

The Capitols will have a chance to bounce back at home on Friday night as they host the Waterloo Black Hawks. It will be another $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light, and tickets are limited already. Purchase yours today at tickets.madcapshockey.com.

