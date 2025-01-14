Three Capitols Named to NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

January 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







NHL Central Scouting released its annual midterm rankings on Tuesday, featuring three Madison players-Bobby Cowan, Ryker Lee, and Mason Moe-on the list of North American skaters.

Ranked 40th on the list is Ryker Lee. In his first full season with Madison, Lee earns this recognition after being rated a "B" in the preliminary rankings, which projected him as a second- or third-round selection. The Michigan State commit leads the Capitols in points this season with 31. Lee is also the highest-ranked North American skater in the USHL who is not part of the USNTDP.

Mason Moe, who was also rated a "B" in the preliminary rankings, comes in at 54th on the midterm list. Moe is in his first full season with Madison after appearing in games before and after his high school hockey season last year. In 19 games this season, Moe has recorded 15 points, ranking eighth on the team.

Bobby Cowan, who was not included in the preliminary rankings, debuts at 158th on the midterm list. Cowan ranks second on the Capitols in points with 28 and leads the team in goals with 15. He joined Madison prior to the start of the season in a trade from Omaha.

In addition to the three players on the active roster, affiliated defenseman Nolen Geerdes appears on the list, ranked 168th overall. Geerdes was listed as a "W" in the preliminary rankings, indicating a sixth- or seventh-round projection for the upcoming NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.