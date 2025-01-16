Weekend Preview: Capitols Host Chicago, Travel to Cedar Rapids

Madison looks to get back in the win column with a pair of games against below .500 Eastern Conference opponents. The Capitols host Chicago on Friday before traveling to Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

Last Time Out

Madison traveled to Sioux Falls for their two matchups against the Stampede this season. The Capitols took home a 5-3 win on Friday to snap a five-game losing skid before falling 10-2 on Saturday.

Quick Hits

With the win on Friday night against Sioux Falls, Andy Brandt picked up his 50th regular season win with the Capitols. The Wausau native is in his second season with the team after serving as an assistant coach under Tony Granato at the University of Wisconsin. Brandt has led the Capitols to a record of 51-33-6-3, which gives him a point percentage of .597.

If Colton Jamieson plays on both Friday and Saturday night, he will be the first Capitols player to hit the 100 games played mark this season. He will become the 28th player to play 100 games with the franchise since the team's return in 2014. Jamieson made his Capitols debut in March of 2023.

Ryker Lee registered his 30th and 31st points of the season on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Lee becomes the first player to hit that mark this season for Madison and 45th overall to reach that marker since the franchise returned to play in 2014.

The Capitols had three players, all forwards, named to the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings. Leading the way is Ryker Lee, 40, who is the highest non-NTDP ranked USHL player among North American skaters. Joining Lee on the list are Mason Moe, 54, and Bobby Cowan, 158. Last season, Madison only had one player ranked during the Midterm Rankings.

Scouting Chicago

Madison is 4-1-0-0 against the Steel this season including a 2-0-0-0 record at home. Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday at home against Green Bay with a 6-2 win.

The Steel bring a youth energy to their roster this season with five of their top six scorers being 18 or younger. In comparison, the top seven scorers for Madison are 18 or older.

Scouting Cedar Rapids

After dropping the first matchup against the Capitols, Cedar Rapids took home a 5-3 win in the last meeting between the two sides. Similar to Chicago, the RoughRiders snapped a losing skid on Saturday taking down Waterloo 1-0 at home.

First-year goaltender AJ Reyelts has been a big factor of the RoughRiders success this season with the goaltender entering play this weekend with a 2.84 goals against average in 24 appearances for Cedar Rapids.

Broadcast Information

Both games this weekend will be broadcast live on FloHockey along with audio coverage on Caps Radio. The play-by-play commentator for both games will be Drew Steele.

