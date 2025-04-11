Madison Capitols Sign Michael Tang to Tender Agreement

April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols have signed Michael Tang to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Tang, a dual citizen of U.S. and Canada, played for the Toronto Titans AAA during the 2024-25 season, finishing second in team scoring with 52 goals and 76 assists in 74 games playing 16U.

"Michael is an extremely competitive hockey player who uses his hockey sense and skill to make others around him better," said Capitols Head Coach and General Manager Andy Brandt. "It's been impressive to watch his games and see how he impacts them every shift. Michael's numbers and resume speak for themselves. We are excited not just because of the numbers, those are outstanding, we are excited because of his passion for the game and his internal drive to develop. We are looking forward to Michael arriving in Madison and we are eager for the opportunity to work with him."

The 6'1", 161-pound forward registered three goals and six assists in six games during the OHL Cup.

"Michael is a really dynamic player who was the catalyst for the Toronto Titans this year," said Capitols Director of Scouting Justin Friedman. "(Tang) is a deceptive player offensively and his high hockey IQ and playmaking ability almost always puts him one step ahead of his opponent."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two players born in 2009 in exchange for their first and second-round picks in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signings, the Capitols have forfeited their first-round and second-round picks in Phase I of the draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster for the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

"I am beyond excited to join the Capitols, and I look forward to being a part of this organization," said Tang. "I think the people in this organization are truly special. The coaches are great, and I've heard great things about this place."

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.