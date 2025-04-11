Buccaneers Down Lancers

April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Omaha Lancers traveled to the state capital of Iowa to take on the Des Moines Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers would get the scoring started with a power-play tally from forward Andrew Clarke to make it 1-0 Bucs. Just 31 seconds later, Lancers forward Miroslav Šatan Jr. would score his first as a Lancer to knot the game up at one goal apiece. However, Buccaneers forward Brittan Alstead would cash in late to give the Buccaneers a 2-1 lead going into the second period of play.

Just one goal would come out of the middle frame with Buccaneer forward Blake Zielinski getting on the board to stretch the Des Moines lead at 3-1 going into the third. In the third period, the Lancers would cut the deficit to back within one thanks to forward Davis Borozinskis to make it 3-2. However, just over two minutes later and with less than two minutes to go in the game, forward Jack Kernan would cap the game off with an empty net goal to give the Bucs a 4-2 victory.

The Lancers are back in action tomorrow night against the Waterloo Black Hawks to close out the 2024-25 campaign. Puck drop will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.