Gameday Preview

April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

STARS vs. STORM

When: Friday, Apr. 11 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Add Another Banner

- The Stars will be presented the Anderson Cup following tonight's game as USHL regular-season champions. Lincoln earned it outright with a pair of wins last weekend at Madison, including a 4-3 overtime winner last Saturday. This is the Stars' fourth Anderson Cup, tied for the second-most in USHL history. Lincoln will raise a banner next season to join the 1999-00, 2000-01 and 2002-03 Anderson Cup-winning seasons as well as the 1997 and 2003 Clark Cup Championships.

Key 2: Break The Win Record

- Lincoln needs one more win over its final two games to set a single-season wins record and move out of a tie with the 2000-01 (43-7-4-2) and 2001-02 (43-15-0-3) seasons. The Stars have recorded 40 wins in a season for the fifth time in franchise history and the first time in the last 23 campaigns. The 2024-25 Stars are the 94th team in USHL history to win at least 40 games in a campaign. This season's Stars have tied for the 11th-most wins in a single season in USHL history.

Key 2: Score Five-Or-More Goals

- The Stars are one five-goal game away from breaking their single-season record. Lincoln has lit the lamp five-or-more times in a game 27 times this campaign, tied with the 1997-98 season for the team record. This season also marks the ninth time doing it at least 20 times in a single-season. Mar. 7 at Sioux City was the Stars' 12th time scoring seven-or-more goals and Lincoln leads the USHL with 266 goals, a new franchise record.

