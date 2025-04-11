Steel Blanked 2-0 by Lumberjacks in Road Finale

April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - A late second period goal from Luka Radivojevic broke a scoreless tie and Stephen Peck stopped all 17 shots he faced to lift the Muskegon Lumberjacks (37-16-4-4, 82 pts.) to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Steel (20-35-5-1, 46 pts.) Friday night at Trinity Health Arena.

Steel netminder Louka Cloutier stopped 32 of 33 shots in the loss.

Friday was the fourth time the Steel were on the losing end of a shutout this season, the last time against Lincoln at home on Nov. 15. It was the fourth shutout for Muskegon this season and the first of Peck's career.

Just before the midway point of the first period, Ivan Ryabkin had a great look from the right circle, firing low glove on Cloutier who met the strong shot with a save.

Later in the period, Hudson Gorski pinched in from the blue line and received a pass in the slot and sent a backhand shot just wide.

Muskegon threatened with a good chance when Jack Christ grabbed the puck off a Lumberjacks faceoff win in the defending zone and hit the gas, looking for a potential breakaway. Callum Croskery made a great effort to backcheck and cut off the angle.

Following the solid defensive play, the Steel turned up ice on a two-on-one. Adam Valentini passed to Ashton Schultz in the slot who had his stick lifted, and the puck found Gorski who had his shot blocked.

Chicago got the game's first power play and sustained good zone time, but Muskegon's first successful clear eventually created a turnover at other end resulting in a Steel penalty.

Muskegon killed the four-on-four but couldn't score on the abbreviated man advantage.

Late in the opening frame, Cloutier made a series of highlight-reel saves, the first on an all-out blocker save to rob Matthew Van Blaricom. Cloutier followed up with another sensational stop, sliding to his right just seconds later when Danny Klaers sent a cross-crease pass to Drew Stewart.

The Steel netminder capped off the dazzling sequence with a nifty glove stop on a one-timer from Tynan Lawrence.

Muskegon outshot Chicago 14-3 in the first period.

The Lumberjacks stayed steadfast with offensive opportunities, spending much of the first half of the second period in Chicago's zone.

In the late moments of the period, Callum Croskery was boarded giving the Steel a power play, but they couldn't convert.

Muskegon went to the power play after Chicago's chance, and a one-timer from Luka Radivojevic from the left point beat Cloutier high blocker to open the scoring with 14 seconds left in the second frame.

Shots favored the Lumberjacks 27-10 heading to the third.

Chicago had a prime opportunity to get on the board with a five-on-three advantage early in the third period. Valentini skated in from the point and fired from the low slot but was denied by Peck.

The Steel had another grade-A chance when Blake Vanek made a great one-touch pass to Henry Major to create a two-on-one. Major carried down the right wing and sent a shot that pinged off the right post.

Before the halfway point of the third, Vanek was issued a five-minute major and a game misconduct, resulting in a five-minute power play for the Lumberjacks. Chicago held strong while shorthanded and successfully killed the lengthy advantage.

Cloutier went to the bench for an extra attacker with 2:30 left, but Nestrasil scored on the empty net to ice the game for Muskegon.

Steel goaltender Andrew Saxe came in following the goal and stopped the only shot he faced in his USHL debut.

