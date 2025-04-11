Fighting Five: Saints Host Capitols in Pivotal Matchup

April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The third-place Dubuque Fighting Saints (39-18-1-2, 81 pts) host the second-place Madison Capitols (38-17-4-1, 81 pts) to open the weekend on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Photo Finish

The Fighting Saints can earn a bye in the first round of the playoffs with a pair of wins this weekend as the top four teams are separated by two points in the standings. Both of the top two teams will earn a bye, while the other four playoff teams will begin a best-of-three series on Monday.

Entering the final weekend, Dubuque and Madison each have 81 points with Madison holding the Regulation-Overtime Wins (ROW) tiebreaker. Youngstown is just ahead with 82 points and plays a home-and-home with the U17s. Muskegon is just behind with 80 points and plays a home-and-home with Chicago.

2. Home Cooking

Dubuque finishes its home schedule this weekend and has a 19-8-1-0 record at home so far this season. The Fighting Saints have won seven of their last 10 home games entering the weekend.

When the playoffs begin next week, Dubuque is guaranteed home-ice advantage in its first series. If Dubuque earns a bye, it will have home-ice until at least the Eastern Conference Final. Without a bye, Dubuque is only guaranteed home-ice advantage for the first round. The Saints won four of their six home games in last year's playoffs.

3. For Forty

One more win would mark the fourth time the Fighting Saints reach the 40-win mark in franchise history. Two wins this weekend would tie the 2023-24 team for the second-most in a single season at 41.

The franchise record for wins in a single season is 45, set by the 2012-13 team. One more win for Dubuque would mark the first back-to-back 40-win campaigns in team history.

4. Saints Stoppers

Liam Beerman (.915) leads the league in save percentage, while Jan Špunar (.907) is tied for fourth. Špunar is tied for the fifth-most games played in the USHL at 39 and is tied for third with 24 wins.

Beerman has won 14 of his 21 appearances and has lost in regulation just one time since mid-October. Beerman made 28 saves on 29 shots in a win over Omaha last Saturday.

5. Madison Mix

Madison starts the weekend in second place in the East after two losses to Lincoln last weekend. The Capitols have lost three-straight games overall.

The Caps are led by rookie forward Ryker Lee's 65 points, the fifth-most in the USHL. Lee has 30 goals, including one in the Caps' 5-3 win over the Saints on March 22. The Capitols have won all three previous meetings with Dubuque this season.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

