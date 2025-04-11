Howard, Fowler and Alumni Earn College Hockey's Top Honors

April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Isaac Howard (NTDP/Michigan State) was announced as the recipient of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, marking the sixth consecutive season that a USHL alum has earned college hockey's top honor, and Jacob Fowler (Youngstown Phantoms, Boston College) was named the Mike Richter Award winner as the most outstanding goalie in Division I college hockey.

Additionally, 20 USHL alumni were named American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-Americans, including nine on First Teams.

In his junior year, Howard led the Spartans with 52 points in 37 games with 26 goals and 26 assists. He scored the second-most goals in the NCAA and registered the third-most points (52). Prior to his collegiate career, the Wisconsin native and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect played two seasons with the NTDP where he registered 27 goals and 43 assists from 2020-22.

Fowler went 25-7-2 for the Eagles this season, posting a 1.63 goals-against average, second best in the NCAA, .940 save percentage, third best in the NCAA, and seven shutouts, second-most in the NCAA. Fowler was 38-13-4 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in two seasons with the Phantoms.

Each year, the Hobey Baker Award is presented to the player who best exemplifies strength of character on and off the ice, contributes to the integrity of the game, and displays outstanding skills in all phases of play. Eight of the last 10 Hobey Baker winners played in the USHL, including the last five: Macklin Celebrini (2024, Boston University, Chicago Steel), Adam Fantilli (2023, Michigan, Chicago Steel), Dryden McKay (2022, Minnesota State, Madison Capitols), Cole Caufield (2021, Wisconsin, NTDP), and Scott Perunovich (2020, Minnesota Duluth, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders).

Zeev Buium (NTDP/Denver) and Ryan Leonard (NTDP/Boston College) were named Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists alongside Howard. Seven of the top 10 finalists for this year's Hobey Baker Award and three of the top four finalists for the Mike Richter Award were USHL alumni.

Instituted in 2014, the Mike Richter Award recognizes the most outstanding goalie in Division I Hockey. USHL alumni have won more than half the honors with Zane McIntyre (North Dakota, Fargo Force), Thatcher Demko (Boston College, Omaha Lancers), Cale Morris (Notre Dame, Chicago Steel/Waterloo Black Hawks), Cayden Primeau (Northeastern, Lincoln Stars), Jeremy Swayman (Maine, Sioux Falls Stampede) and Kyle McClellan (Wisconsin, Omaha Lancers) all receiving the honor as the most outstanding goalie in Division I college hockey.

First Team East

Jacob Fowler, G, Boston College, Youngstown Phantoms

Cole Hutson, D, Boston University, NTDP

Ryan Leonard, F, Boston College, NTDP

Ayrton Martino, F, Clarkson, Omaha Lancers

Cole O'Hara, F, UMass, Tri-City Storm

First Team West

Trey Augustine, G, Michigan State, NTDP

Zeev Buium, D, Denver, NTDP

Sam Rinzel, D, Minnesota, Waterloo Black Hawks

Alex Bump, F, Western Michigan, Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm

Jack Devine, F, Denver, NTDP

Isaac Howard, F, Michigan State, NTDP

Second Team West

Alex Tracy, G, Minnesota State, Sioux City Musketeers

Matt Basgall, D, Michigan State, Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm

Jake Livanavage, D, North Dakota, Chicago Steel

Artem Shlaine, F, Arizona State, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Jimmy Snuggerud, F, Minnesota, NTDP,

Second Team East

Eamon Powell, D, Boston College, NTDP

Trey Taylor, D, Clarkson, Youngstown Phantoms

Joey Muldowney, F, Des Moines Buccaneers

Gabe Perreault, F, Boston College, NTDP

