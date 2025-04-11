Herd Fall to Force as Affiliate Players Slot In

April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo, N.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede wrapped up their regular season road schedule with a matchup against I-29 rival, the Fargo Force. Captain Brock James returned to the lineup, while several affiliate players slotted in for the Herd. Ben Wilmott got the Stampede on the board after an early four-goal deficit, with Jake Merens and Anthony Bongo rounding out the scoring. Sixteen-year-old goaltender Kaenan Smith made his second start between the pipes for the Herd.

The Fargo Force took control early, dominating the first period after opening the scoring at 11:14. With a screen in front of Stampede goalie Kaenan Smith, Matthew Lansing found the back of the net. Just 33 seconds later, Sam Laurila added another for Fargo. At 16:22, the Force extended their lead to three, again, with traffic in front of the net. The goal went under review due to the net coming off prior to the puck crossing the line, but it ultimately stood. The period ended with Stampede affiliate Cooper Soller committing a cross-checking. The Force outshot the Herd 17-9 in the opening frame.

The Stampede came out strong in the second, successfully killing off Fargo's power play to start the period. At 11:15, the Force made it 4-0 with a slap shot from Riley Bassen that sailed over Smith's right shoulder. Less than a minute later, the Herd earned their first power play of the night when Brooks Cullen was called for slashing. Just 35 seconds into the man advantage, Ben Wilmott buried his 15th goal of the season with a bar-down snipe. Matthew Grimes and Brent Solomon picked up the assists. Moments later, Jake Merens cut the deficit to two with a breakaway goal, sliding the puck behind the skate of the Fargo goaltender. Erick Kald assisted on the play with a well-placed pass up the ice. At 17:30, Adyn Merrick was sent to the box for roughing after a scrum, putting the Herd back on the penalty kill. Sioux Falls held strong and entered the second intermission trailing 4-2.

Momentum carried into the third period as defenseman Anthony Bongo scored his fifth of the season at 6:20 with a quick shot from the high slot, assisted by Merens and Joe Belisle, getting the Herd within one. However, the Force quickly responded. Merril Steenari scored to restore Fargo's two-goal lead, followed by a five-hole goal from Cameron Aucoin at 9:22. The Stampede struggled to generate quality scoring chances the rest of the way, ultimately falling 6-3.

Goaltender Kaenan Smith made 37 saves and now holds a 2-2-0-0 record with a .886 save percentage.

The Stampede and Force will close out the regular season tomorrow night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for Kids Takeover Night, presented by High Point Networks. It's all about the kids with a kid PA announcer, in-arena host, and special starting lineup. Families can enjoy pregame fun with Mr. Twister, face painting, and inflatables. Thanks to Midwestern Mechanical, the first 500 fans will also receive the final set of Stampede trading cards. The Herd will be raffling off their alternate RELOAD jerseys to benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana. After the game, fans who bring their skates can join the Stampede on the ice for the final postgame skate party of the season.

