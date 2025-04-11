Resilient Saints Win in Overtime for 40th Win

April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (40-18-1-2, 83 pts) downed the Madison Capitols (38-17-5-1, 82 pts) with a 5-4 overtime win on Friday night to earn their 40th victory of the season.

The Saints reached the 40-win mark for the fourth time in franchise history and kept their chances at a first-round bye alive with Gavin Cornforth's game-winner at 4:33 of overtime. His team-leading 27th goal was his third overtime-winner since the start of March for Dubuque. Lucas Van Vliet assisted on the game-winner for his third point of the night.

Van Vliet scored twice in the win for his 21st and 22nd goals of the season as the teams traded goals throughout regulation. Madison opened the scoring at 8:45 of the first on a power play before a Cole Spicer goal tied the game with 3:07 remaining in the period. Spicer sped up the win and rifled his eighth of the year with an assist from Matthew Desiderio.

After a Madison goal at 4:40 of the second, Van Vliet scored his first of two to level the game less than two minutes later. Spicer logged his second of three points in the game late in the second as he and Gavin Cornforth set up Cooper Dennis' ninth goal of the season to give the Saints their first lead at 15:25. The lead, however, lasted just 32 seconds before Aiden Long tied the game into the third.

Van Vliet's second goal came at 3:21 of the third from Spicer and Dennis, as that trio combined for eight points in the win. Mason Moe's second goal tied the game at 6:53 of the third and it remained that way throughout regulation.

Dubuque killed a penalty called on Desiderio with 3:29 remaining in regulation, before a Ronan Buckberger high-stick with six seconds left in the third. With just under a minute left on the power play, Cornforth was called for tripping. No goals came from either team's overtime-power play, leading to Cornforth's game-winner with 27 seconds remaining.

The Fighting Saints can guarantee a bye in the first round of the playoffs with a win on Saturday against Cedar Rapids.

