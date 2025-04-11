Hawks Take Shootout for Sweep

April 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks won all four games in 2024/25 against their longest continuous rivals, edging the Sioux City Musketeers 3-2 in a shootout at Young Arena Saturday.

The game was largely a goaltending duel between the Musketeers' Bjorn Bronas and Waterloo's Carter Casey. Bronas made more saves (41), but Casey stopped all three of the Musketeers' shootout attempts. The win moves him to 2-0-0 in two starts and four appearances as a Black Hawk.

Teddy Townsend scored the only shootout goal for either side when he hit the net with Waterloo's first attempt. The veteran forward swung to the right before targeting a wrist shot inside the opposite post, beating Bronas to the stick side.

Caden Harvey's first USHL goal had been the only scoring during the first 40 minutes. With 4:11 left in the second, Brendan McMorrow knocked down a puck at center and sent Kaeden Hawkins up ice. Hawkins looked as though he would shoot, but slipped a pass to Harvey, who tapped in his chance on the back door.

Sioux City swung to the lead during the third period. During the closing seconds of a power play at 6:17, Giacomo Martino squeezed a rebound chance inside the post at Casey's right. Nikita Klepov pushed the visitors to the lead just over two minutes later, putting in an attempt from the right circle.

Morgan Brady tied the game on a goalmouth scramble with 3:41 left to go. Brock Schultz was the intended recipient on a pass out of the corner. When he was tripped, Brady found the puck and flipped it in for the equalizer.

Waterloo outshot the Musketeers 5-3 in overtime. For the game, the Hawks finished with an official shots advantage of 44-26.

Sioux City 0 0 2 0 - 2

Waterloo 0 1 1 0 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Walker Wat (roughing), 18:13.

2nd Period-1, Waterloo, Harvey 1 (Hawkins, McMorrow), 15:49. Penalties-Sykora Sc (tripping), 6:24; Bogas Wat (interference), 16:07; Anderson Sc (interference), 19:31.

3rd Period-2, Sioux City, Martino 32 (Sykora, Gunderson), 6:17 (PP). 3, Sioux City, Klepov 12 (Gould, Martino), 8:29. 4, Waterloo, Brady 2 (Schultz, Hawkins), 16:19. Penalties-Anderson Sc (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 3:36; Morich Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 3:36; Mallgrave Wat (hooking), 4:27; Allain-Samake Sc (slashing), 16:19.

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Sioux City 0 (Klepov NG, Gunderson NG, Vieau NG), Waterloo 1 (Townsend G, Kosiba NG).

Shots on Goal-Sioux City 8-5-10-3-0-26. Waterloo 15-12-11-5-1-44.

Power Play Opportunities-Sioux City 1 / 3; Waterloo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Sioux City, Bronas 9-7-2-5 (43 shots-41 saves). Waterloo, Casey 2-0-0-0 (26 shots-24 saves).

A-2,881

