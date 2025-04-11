Stars Make More History, Beat Storm

The Lincoln Stars broke their single-season wins record with a 4-2 win over the Tri-City Storm on Friday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (44-15-2-0) surpassed the 2000-01 (43-7-4-2) and 2001-02 (43-15-0-3) seasons for the most wins in a single season in their 29-season history. The Stars' 44 wins are tied for the 10th most in a season in USHL history.

The Stars scored twice in the third period to break a 2-2 tie after the two teams combined for four goals in the second period. Daniel Shlaine and Jack Pechar both scored and recorded an assist apiece. Lincoln ends the home regular-season schedule with a 21-8-1 record at the Ice Box.

After a scoreless first period the action picked up with three goals in a 2:03 span early in the second. Cooper Simpson scored on the backhand on the breakaway to put Tri-City up 1-0 as he struck for a fourth straight game.

The Stars responded when Dashel Oliver scored on mad scramble in front of the Storm net for his third goal in the last two games and 26th of the season. That tally came 25 seconds after Simpson's goal and evened the game back up.

Darian Anderson gave Lincoln its first lead of the night 1:38 after Oliver's goal. Alex Pelletier cut up the middle, drifted to his left before quickly slipping the puck around a defender to Anderson in the far circle and he ripped it home for his fifth goal of the season.

This time it was Tri-City responding after giving up the lead, tying the game up at the 10:46 mark of the second on a deflection by Lincoln Hjelm.

Shlaine and Bruno Idzan team up on a two-on-none breakaway to score the game-winning goal just 26 seconds into the third. Shlaine carried the puck in on the right wing size, dished it to his left to Idzan, who glided in toward goaltender Adam Dybal from straight away. Idzan tossed the puck back to Shlaine at the base of the right-wing circled and he one-timed it past Dybal to make it, 3-2.

The Stars got off to a tough start on the power play to open the game, going scoreless in their first four chances, including an 0-for-3 first period. That changed in the third period when Pechar scored an insurance goal on a beautiful cross-ice setup by Shlaine at the 8:25 mark. His seventh power-play goal and 47th in three seasons with the Stars tied Oliver and Brandon Bochenski (2000-01) for the 11th-most goals in Stars history.

The Stars were presented the Anderson Cup after the game as the USHL's regular-season champions. This is the fourth time in franchise history winning the Anderson, joining the 1999-00, 2000-01 and 2002-03 seasons. Lincoln has guaranteed that it will have home-ice advantage for the entire Clark Cup Playoffs in addition to a first-round bye. Purchase a Playoff Push Pack now at lincolnstars.com to secure tickets to Game 1 and 2 of the second round for just $18. Game 1 of the second round will take place April. 18 or 19 and the first two games of the second round will take place at the Ice Box.

The regular season wraps up Saturday night against the Storm at 6:05 at the Viareo Center. Watch live on FloHockey or listen at mixlr.com/lincoln-stars.

