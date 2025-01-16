Sweethearts Heat up Young Arena

January 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - This Valentine's Day, the Waterloo Black Hawks are looking for Cedar Valley couples who would go to the ends of the earth to proclaim their love from the rooftops...because we've got a better idea.

The Black Hawks are making arrangements for "Love on Ice Night," Friday, February 14th during Waterloo's game against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Young Arena is a unique wedding venue, and any couple interested in tying the knot that night will have thousands of well-wishers ready to cheer them on during a postgame ceremony at center ice. The Hawks are also well-prepared to host a reception, right on site.

"You bring the love; we'll take care of the other details," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "We look forward to rolling out the red carpet for brides and grooms, but not the Des Moines Buccaneers."

Love on Ice Night isn't just for newlyweds, either. Veteran couples are invited to renew their vows during this one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day experience.

And there's no need to spend time creating a wedding registry. Each participating couple will receive an assortment of "Congratulations" gifts from the Black Hawks and team partners, valued at $250 or more. Tickets are free for brides and grooms; a special discount code and free drink will be provided to all friends and family they would like to invite. The Hawks will even take care of customized invitations, professionally printed by Karen's Print Rite.

Following the ceremony, the celebration continues. Happy couples and their guests will join us in the Coors Light Cold Zone for cake, photos, drinks, and a postgame dance.

Don't get cold feet...sign up now for Love on Ice Night. The deadline to register for the Cedar Valley's largest Valentine's Day wedding and vows renewal is Tuesday, February 11th. Contact the Black Hawks for more details at (319) 232-3444 or enter your information via the form at waterlooblackhawks.com.

