USHL Places 68 Players on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings
January 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
The USHL has more than 50 active players ranked on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings and an additional 15 alumni ranked ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.
The league's active players and alumni combine for 61 spots on the list of North American skaters, 27% of the total and more than any other junior league in North America.
North American Skaters
Boston College freshman James Hagens (NTDP), 2nd, and Wisconsin freshman Logan Hensler, 10th, pace the league for alumni. Jack Murtagh (NTDP), 25th, and Will Moore (NTDP), 32nd, represent the highest-ranked active players.
The NTDP leads the USHL with 14 players, followed by Lincoln with four and six other teams with three each. Madison's Ryker Lee ranks 40th with teammate Mason Moe following closely behind at 54th. Des Moines' Ben Kevan ranks 44th, while Lincoln's Jacob Rombach is one spot outside the top 50.
Every USHL team has an active or former player on the list.
North American Goalies
Bjorn Bronas (Sioux City Musketeers), 15th, and Jack Parsons (Chicago Steel), 17th, represent active USHL goalies on the list.
International Skaters and Goalies
Muskegon's Ivan Ryabkin ranks 3rd among international skaters, while Waterloo's Alex Misiak ranks 16th on the list. Among goalies, Tri-City's Michal Pradel ranks 8th. Misiak and Pradel are both recently acquired and have not yet played a USHL game.
Affiliates
Top-ranked USHL affiliates include Mason West (Fargo Force), 50th among North American skaters, Carl Axelsson (Sioux Falls Stampede), 13th among North American goalies and Eric Nilson (Chicago Steel), 6th among international skaters.
*Skaters must have played at least 10 games in the USHL to be considered alumni*
