4 Lumberjacks Named in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings

January 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

NEW YORK, NY - Tuesday morning NHL Central Scouting released their mid-season rankings for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft. Among players ranked are 4 players currently on the Muskegon Lumberjacks roster. Read more about the players below.

#3 - Ivan Ryabkin *International

The newest Lumberjack is also the highest ranked Jack coming in at #3 among international skaters. Added to the roster from the Dynamo organization in Russia, Ryabkin has had an immediate impact on the Lumberjacks with 3 goals in just 2 games played.

#46 - Vaclav Nestrasil

Last season the Lumberjacks brought Vaclav Nestrasil over to Muskegon after an impressive showing at the World Under-17 Challenge in Charlottetown, PE. This season Nestrasil is third on the Lumberjacks in scoring with 23 points (11g, 12a) in 34 games played and will take part in the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game this Thursday at USA Hockey Arena.

#120 - Luka Radivojevic

Another one of the Lumberjacks additions this season Radivojevic has been turning heads since arriving in Muskegon back in October after starting the season in Sweden with HK Orebro. Now a Lumberjack Radivojevic is second in scoring among Jacks defensemen with 10 points in 19 games. Most recently He competed in the 2025 World Junior Championships where he was named a top 3 player for Slovakia in the tournament.

#203 - Cameron Aucoin

A native of Hinsdale, IL, Aucoin is a second-generation Lumberjack after his older brother Kyle played in Muskegon during the 2020-2021 season. In 2023 Cameron signed his tender agreement with the Jacks and joined the team last season. Now in his second USHL season, Aucoin has shown strong play at both ends of the ice.

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place June 27-28, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA at the Peacock Theater. The Lumberjacks are looking to repeat their performance of 5 total draft picks with 2 coming in the first round.

