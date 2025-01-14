Five Saints Represented on NHL Central Scouting

January 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints saw five players with ties to the organization listed in the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings released on Tuesday.

Current Fighting Saints Sean Barnhill, Edison Engle and Ritter Coombs were selected on the list, while affiliates Jérémy Loranger and Grayden Robertson-Palmer were recognized as well.

Barnhill took the team's highest ranking as the 76th ranked North American skater, a third-round grade for the defenseman. Barnhill has four goals and seven points for the Saints this season, with five of those points coming in the last eight games.

Engle, the newest Fighting Saint, was just behind as the 80th ranked skater in North America. After just four points in 20 games for Des Moines this season, Engle has five points in five games for Dubuque. The Ohio State-commit logged a pair of assists in last Saturday's win over Sioux City.

Coombs came in on the rankings at 115 after taking advantage of an uptick in playing time in recent games. In 11 games since the start of December, Coombs has four goals and six of his 11 points this season.

Loranger clocked in at 149, while Robertson-Palmer was recognized at 164 on the list. Loranger played in two games last season for the Fighting Saints and has 22 goals and 59 points in 34 games for Sherwood Park of the BCHL this season. Robertson-Palmer was drafted last spring by Dubuque in Futures draft and has 14 points in 12 games this season for Phillips Academy Andover.

