Black Hawks Boast among the Most Prospects in North America

January 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Five Waterloo Black Hawks players - tied for the most among any team in North America, aside from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program - were confirmed as pro hockey prospects in the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings released on Tuesday morning.

The annual midseason survey of draft-eligible hockey talent placed recently-acquired Waterloo forward Alex Misiak 16th among skaters who have spent the 2024/25 season playing outside of North America. Brady Peddle, Matthew Lansing, and Brendan McMorrow were each slotted into Central Scouting's domestic list. Kam Hendrickson claimed a place among North American goaltenders under consideration.

Each of the five Hawks included in Tuesday's rankings was also graded as part of the NHLCS October Players to Watch List. A final ranking of prospects will be revealed in April. The 2025 NHL Draft is scheduled for June.

Misiak opened the season in Slovakia's men's league, skating for HKM Zvolen at just age 17. His older brother, Martin, was a former second round selection by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023. Alex Misiak arrived in Waterloo recently and could make his first appearance at Young Arena this Friday.

Peddle checked in 88th among North American skaters. The 6-foot, 2-inch defenseman from Antigonish, Nova Scotia, has played in all 32 Black Hawks games this winter. He recorded his first United States Hockey League goal on November 23rd against the Lincoln Stars. Peddle has also recorded four assists and a +2 plus/minus differential. He is committed to Michigan State.

Enjoying his best run at the junior level, Lansing ranked 97th. The forward has earned an even or positive plus/minus mark during each game since the beginning of December, adding up to +10 in that span. Lansing has also contributed two goals and four assists in that time, accounting for half of his point total (12 points: six goals, six assists) in 2024/25. At +14 for the year, the Quinnipiac recruit is tied for the 13th -best differential in the USHL.

McMorrow came in 127th on Tuesday's assessment. He was Waterloo's leading scorer until stepping away for three games in mid-December to represent the U.S. at the World Junior A Challenge. The future Denver Pioneer returned from the competition with a gold medal. He is currently third on the Black Hawks in points (20), second in goals (11), and paces the team with six power play goals. McMorrow's three game-winning goals tie for the team lead.

Hendrickson was McMorrow's teammate at the World Junior A Challenge prior to being acquired in a trade from the Omaha Lancers earlier this month. He placed 29th on the NHLCS midterm ranking of North American goalies. Committed to Connecticut, Hendrickson has earned wins in each of his first two starts for the Black Hawks, stopping 36 of 40 total shots. Overall, the now-19-year-old is 5-6-2 this season, with a .916 save percentage.

Peddle, Lansing, McMorrow, and Hendrickson will each play in this week's USA Hockey All-American Game in Plymouth, Michigan, on Thursday evening.

The Black Hawks host the Omaha Lancers on Friday at 7:05 p.m. The game will be the next Family 4-Pack Night; for $72, the package includes four attack zone tickets, four chuck-a-pucks, and $32 worth of concession vouchers. The 4-Pack order deadline is noon on Friday.

