Four Stars Appear on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings

January 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







Jacob Rombach, Caeden Herrington, Daniel Shlaine and Jack Pechar have appeared on NHL Central Scouting's 2024-25 Mid-Term Rankings, revealed Tuesday morning.

Rombach led the way by being listed as the 51st-ranked North American skater. This is his second time being recognized by NHL Central Scouting after earning a 'B' rating on their Preliminary Draft Watch List in the fall.

Herrington, Shlaine and Pechar are all being recognized by NHL Central Scouting for the first time prior to this summer's NHL Draft. Herrington is the 105th skater, Shlaine slots in at 156th and Pechar rounds out the group at 207th.

Rombach, 17, is coming off winning the 2024 World Junior A Challenge last month with the U.S. Junior Select Team. It was his second time representing his country after playing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2023.

The Minnesota commit is in his second season with the Stars and has played in 87 regular-season games over the last two seasons. He recorded 9 points (3+6) in 59 games last season and has 6 points (0+6) in 28 games this season. Rombach appeared in five games in the 2024 Clark Cup Playoffs and added two assists. The Blaine, Minn. native was named a Chipotle All-American and will participate in Thursday's game in Plymouth, Mich. with Team White.

Herrington, 18, is also appearing in the Chipotle All-American Game with Team White. Herrington is second among USHL defenseman with eight goals, leads all blueliners with five power-play goals and is tied for eighth with 17 points.

The Manchester, VT native recorded 4 points (1+3) in 16 regular-season games for the Green Bay Gamblers in 2023-24 before suiting up in all eight postseason games. He was invited to the Nashville Predators development camp last summer following a terrific year at Holderness Prep School in which the Vermont commit recorded 49 points (7+42) in 29 games.

Shlaine, 19, has been a standout in his first season with the Stars after being selected in the first round of the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft. The Moskva, Russia native's 30 points (11+19) are tied for 11th-best in the USHL and he currently holds the longest active streak among USHL players with a nine-game point streak in home games.

The Minnesota Duluth commit posted back-to-back dominant seasons Shattuck St. Mary's for their 18U Prep team prior to joining the Stars. He recorded 74 points (20+54) in 57 games last season after a 72-point (22+50) season in 2022-23.

Pechar, 19, has skated in 104 games over the last three season with the Stars and has recorded 67 points (33+37) in that time. He leads the team and is tied for fifth in the USHL with 33 points (13+20) in his first 30 games of the campaign. Pecharopened the season with points in each of his first nine games and has recorded at least one point in 23 games.

The Northeastern commit won gold with the U.S. Junior Select Team at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge last month. Pechar scored twice and added two assists in the five games in his first opportunity to represent his country. The Niskayuna, N.Y. native previously recorded 68 points in 61 games for Selects Academy 18U AAA in 2022-23 and 93 points (37+56) in 56 games for South Kent School 16U AAA in 2021-22.

The 2025 NHL Draft takes place June 27-28. The Stars host the Muskegon Lumberjacks this Friday and Saturday at the Ice Box. Tickets can be purchased at lincolnstars.com

United States Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

