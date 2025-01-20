Buccaneers Blow Past Lancers

United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Omaha Lancers would open the week this afternoon on the road in a matinee matchup with the Des Moines Buccaneers. The Lancers came off a tough week last week with a home-and-home battle with the Waterloo Black Hawks-losing both games in a spirited affair.

In the first period of play, Des Moines would be all over Omaha in the early going. Forward Jack Kernan would open the scoring for the Bucs to put Des Moines up 1-0. Later in the opening frame, defenseman Brandt Harper would cash in to extend the Buccaneers' lead at 2-0 going into the second period. Forward Jacob Jastrzebski would help the Buccaneers pick up where they left off in the first as Jastrzebski would score to stretch the Bucs' lead at 3-0. Mid-way through the middle frame, defenseman Owen Dyer would be awarded a penalty shot, as Dyer would take full advantage going 5-hole on Daniel Moor to put the Buccaneers up 4-0. Shortly thereafter, forward Ben Kevan would add insult to injury making it 5-0 Des Moines in the second period. The Lancers would not come out of the period totally empty handed as forward Jonah Aegerter would find the back of the net to cut the deficit back within 4 going into the third period of play.

In the third, Des Moines would kill off the clock before putting a little more salt on the wound with just two seconds to go in the game as forward Blake Zielinski would cap it off with a breakaway goal to give the Buccaneers a 6-1 win.

The Lancers will go back on the road Friday Night in Sioux City, Iowa to take on the Sioux City Musketeers. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

