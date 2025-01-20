Hawks Reveal John Deere Jerseys

January 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

(Waterloo Black Hawks)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks are goal -oriented each time they take the ice, but on February 8th, the team will partner with John Deere to support Leader Valley, an organization with the goal of strengthening the Cedar Valley workforce through leadership education.

The February 8th game against the Youngstown Phantoms will be Waterloo's annual "Night with the Black Hawks, presented by John Deere." Fans will cheer on a Waterloo team clad in this year's green and yellow John Deere-themed jerseys. Then after the game, the sweaters will be sold during a live auction. Proceeds benefit Leader Valley's programs, which currently serve over 12,000 students in 31 area schools.

"Developing character and leadership skills is a crucial part of junior hockey on the ice, and off the ice, we hope Black Hawks players are inspiring role models in our community," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "Leader Valley's objectives parallel our organizational goals in many ways, so I would like to thank John Deere for helping to bring everyone together for a night we hope will make a big impact."

Leader Valley is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming leadership education and preparing students for success in life and work. In partnership with PreK-12 schools, Leader Valley integrates leadership principles, including Dr. Stephen Covey's "7 Habits of Highly Effective People," into school culture, fostering leadership development at all levels. Through the Leader in Me initiative, students acquire essential life skills and the mindset needed for academic and leadership success.

"Leader Valley is honored to be chosen as the beneficiary of this year's Waterloo Black Hawks John Deere Jersey auction," said Leader Valley Executive Director Dr. Melissa Reade. "This opportunity will allow our organization to share our mission of developing Cedar Valley leaders and will provide valuable funding for essential programming, including Leader in Me. Creative partnerships with supportive organizations like John Deere and the Waterloo Black Hawks allow Leader Valley to reach students with leadership programming each school year!"

This season's John Deere jerseys are primarily black for the first time in approximately a decade. John Deere's trademarked logo appears on the front right shoulder, above a Black Hawks emblem recolored to green and yellow. The uniform features corresponding stripes at the waist and on the sleeves, as well as matching colors on the collar. Atop each shoulder, the Black Hawk silhouette is repeated, trimmed in green with a yellow shadow.

During "A Night with the Black Hawks, presented by John Deere," the team looks forward to welcoming John Deere employees and their families.

The February 8th game is also a Signature Saturday, with postgame autographs from select Waterloo players. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.; doors open at 5:05 p.m.

