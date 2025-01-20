Lessard Named Defenseman of the Week

January 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Monday that Stars defenseman Etienne Lessard has been named the Defenseman of the Week for games played between Jan. 13-19.

Lessard recorded 4 points (1+3) and had a plus-4 rating last weekend to help the Stars sweep the Muskegon Lumberjacks and extend their winning streak to four games. He opened up the weekend with his sixth multi-assist game with a pair of apples last Friday before scoring a goal and adding an assist the next day.

The Union commit is fourth in the USHL in assists (18) and is sixth in points (21) in his first season with the Stars. Lessard has recorded seven multi-point games, including four in the last month. He previously played for the Vernon Vipers in the BCHL, where he recorded 21 points (3+18) last season. Lessard leads the Stars with an average time on ice of 18:54 per game.

This is the second straight week and third time this season that a Star has been honored as Defenseman of the Week. Tanner Henricks was the recipient two weeks ago and Caeden Herrington won it for his efforts Nov. 27-30. Daniel Shlaine was also named Forward of the Week for the second week of the season.

Lessard and the Stars host the Omaha Lancers Saturday night after traveling to face the Des Moines Buccaneers Friday. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.