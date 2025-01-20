Zellers, Lessard, Urban Named Players of the Week
January 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Forward of the Week
Will Zellers, Green Bay Gamblers
Player Profile
The Colorado Avalanche prospect led USHL skaters with eight points and a +6 rating in Green Bay's wins at Cedar Rapids and Chicago.
Registered two goals and two assists in the Gamblers' 6-3 win against the RoughRiders.
Recorded a hat trick and one assist in Green Bay's 7-4 victory in Chicago- his second hat trick in the last three games, third consecutive multi-goal game and 12th in 26 games this season.
Defenseman of the Week
Etienne Lessard, Lincoln Stars
Player Profile
Notched a primary and secondary assist in Lincoln's 6-2 home win against Muskegon on Friday.
Scored a goal and picked up a primary assist on the game's first goal in the Stars' 7-3 win against Muskegon.
Led USHL defensemen over the weekend with four points and a +4 rating.
Goalie of the Week
Samuel Urban, Sioux City Musketeers
Player Profile
Posted a 30-save shutout in a 3-0 win on Friday at Fargo.
Made 29 saves on 31 shots in the Musketeers' 6-2 win against the Force to complete the sweep.
Led USHL goalies with a 1.00 goals-against average, a .966 save percentage, one shutout, and a 2-0-0-0 record.
