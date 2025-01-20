Zellers, Lessard, Urban Named Players of the Week

January 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Forward of the Week

Will Zellers, Green Bay Gamblers

Player Profile

The Colorado Avalanche prospect led USHL skaters with eight points and a +6 rating in Green Bay's wins at Cedar Rapids and Chicago.

Registered two goals and two assists in the Gamblers' 6-3 win against the RoughRiders.

Recorded a hat trick and one assist in Green Bay's 7-4 victory in Chicago- his second hat trick in the last three games, third consecutive multi-goal game and 12th in 26 games this season.

Defenseman of the Week

Etienne Lessard, Lincoln Stars

Player Profile

Notched a primary and secondary assist in Lincoln's 6-2 home win against Muskegon on Friday.

Scored a goal and picked up a primary assist on the game's first goal in the Stars' 7-3 win against Muskegon.

Led USHL defensemen over the weekend with four points and a +4 rating.

Goalie of the Week

Samuel Urban, Sioux City Musketeers

Player Profile

Posted a 30-save shutout in a 3-0 win on Friday at Fargo.

Made 29 saves on 31 shots in the Musketeers' 6-2 win against the Force to complete the sweep.

Led USHL goalies with a 1.00 goals-against average, a .966 save percentage, one shutout, and a 2-0-0-0 record.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.