Carl Axelsson Named USHL Goalie of the Week for Week 6

Published on October 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - A pair of wins over the weekend came for Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) and the Muskegon Lumberjacks, leading to the netminder's second USHL Goalie of the Week honor of the season.

The week 6 series between the Lumberjacks and Waterloo Black Hawks saw Axelsson start both games for Muskegon. Friday night, he stopped 33 of 35 shots sent his way in a dominant performance, helping the Jacks to a 5-2 win. Saturday was another 5-2 win, though Axelsson's workload was a bit less. Still, his 22 saves on 24 shots helped the team past the Hawks. Over the two-game set, Axelsson recorded a 2-0 record, 2.00 goals against average, and a .934 save percentage.

What's special about Axelsson's second Goalie of the Week honor of the season is his path to Muskegon and the evidence of his growth over the past few seasons. Lumberjacks Associate Coach Casey Mignone shared, "He's an outstanding kid. He came over last year, and it probably didn't go the way he wanted it to right away. He rebounded and went to the North American League (NAHL) and learned a tremendous amount."

After starting the 2024-25 season with the Sioux Falls Stampede, Axelsson was sent to the Austin Bruins of the NAHL just 5 games into the schedule. His numbers were otherworldly with a 14-4-1 record, 1.74 GAA, and .937 SV%. Now back in the USHL, his game shows that a year of development in the NAHL can go a long way toward advancing a player or goalie to Division I College Hockey after their time in the USHL.

In total, this season Axelsson leads the USHL with 7 wins. He has a 7-1 record, 2.24 GAA, and .920 SV% in 8 starts as a Lumberjack. "Carl has been a rock for us back there. He makes all the saves we need him to make and then makes one or two extra. Everybody feels really comfortable with him in the net." Mignone added.







