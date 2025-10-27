Tri-City's Pilgrim Earns USHL Forward of the Week Honors

KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm forward Carson Pilgrim has been named USHL Forward of the Week for games played between October 20-26, the league announced Monday.

Pilgrim registered three goals and three assists across Tri-City's trio of games last weekend. The North Dakota commit has produced eight points during his current career-long five-game point streak.

Pilgrim had amassed just two points through his first eight appearances of the season before beginning the streak.

The Warroad, Minnesota native has emerged as Tri-City's team leader in goals (4) and points (10) across 2025-2026. He also leads the roster in points per game (0.77) and is second in shots (25).

Pilgrim is competing in his second full USHL season. Last year, the 2006-born player registered seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points through 55 games with the Storm.

Pilgrim becomes the first Tri-City player to earn a USHL weekly honor in 2025-2026.

The Storm are back in action with another three-in-three this weekend. Tri-City hosts Omaha on Friday (7:05 pm puckdrop) before hitting the road to visit Des Moines on Saturday (6:05 pm puckdrop) and Omaha on Sunday (5:05 pm puckdrop).

