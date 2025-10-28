Jacks Swap Picks for Player with Green Bay

Published on October 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The first trade of the 2025-26 regular season has come for the Muskegon Lumberjacks as the team bolstered their 2026 USHL Draft bank of picks in a deal with the Green Bay Gamblers. Ethan Drabicki heads to the other side of Lake Michigan as part of the trade.

Muskegon Receives:

2026 Phase I, 8th (GB)

2026 Phase II, 6th (GB)

Green Bay Receives:

Ethan Drabicki, Forward (2007)

2026 Phase I, 10th (MKG)

Trades are one of the toughest parts of hockey, and for the Lumberjacks, it was a very difficult decision to say goodbye to a two-year member and a big part of the team in Drabicki.

Lumberjacks President Steve Lowe shared his thoughts on the trade. "It was a difficult choice, but we had to do what's right for the player. I've always said our organization will put the players' interests first, not ours. This is the case regarding this trade. I didn't want to do it, but we had to in order for Ethan to grow his game. I wish Ethan nothing but the best, and we will always be here to support him."

Drabicki was a member of the 2025 Clark Cup Championship-winning team, appearing in 24 regular-season games and recording 8 points. The Gamblers are getting a gritty power forward who is willing to do whatever it takes to win the game. Whether it is a fight, a big hit, or showcasing his offensive skills, Drabicki has the tools to be a difference maker every night.

The entire Lumberjacks organization thanks Ethan for his time in Muskegon and his contributions to helping the team be the best version it can be. Good luck in Green Bay, Ethan.







