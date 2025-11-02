Storm End Three-In-Three Weekend with Matchup at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm visit the Omaha Lancers on Sunday evening at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puckdrop is set for 5:05 pm.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (7-6-2, 16 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Coming off 3-2 shootout loss Saturday at Des Moines

Was first game of season that went to shootout

Led 2-1 until Des Moines tied game 2-2 with 2.9 seconds left in third

Carson Pilgrim, Bode Laylin produced goals

Michal Pradel halted 35 of 37 shots in net

Team Notes:

Have won four of past six contests

Three-game losing streak snapped Saturday

End third of six "three-in-three's" of season today; also played three times in three different cities last weekend; next three-in-three set for January 8-10 (all games against Lincoln)

14th game in string of 15 in-a-row against Western Conference opponents, the longest such stretch of the year

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim: extended point streak to career-long seven games with a goal Saturday, has produced 11 points during the streak, which is the second-longest active among USHL players; North Dakota commit was named USHL Forward of the Week last Monday for games played between October 20-26

Brecken Smith: has scored three goals over his past three games, ties for team lead in goals (5)

Bode Laylin: has scored in back-to-back games; all three goals this season have come on power play; ten points this season tie for second among USHL defenseman

Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (322) and minutes (725); also ranks top five in save percentage (.915)

Cooper Ernewein: has scored three goals on seven shots this season; 33.3% shooting percentage leads all USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: tops USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Pilgrim (5-8-13) leads team in scoring followed by Laylin (3-7-10)

Omaha (3-12-1, 7 pts, 8th place Western Conf.)

Has lost eight of past nine games

Coming off 2-1 home overtime loss to Lincoln Saturday

Competing in second consecutive three-in-three this weekend; next three-in-three set for February 27-March 1

Ryan Aaronson (6-3-9) leads team in scoring followed by Kole Hyles (4-4-8), Cam Caron (4-4-8), Charlie Vig (2-6-8)

Season series: Sunday is the fourth of eight regular season matchups between the Storm and Lancers. Tri-City has taken all three previous meetings, including Friday's contest (4-1 Storm win) at Viaero Center. Tonight is the second of four games between the teams at Liberty First Credit Union Arena this year.







