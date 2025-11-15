Wooten Records First USHL Hat Trick

Published on November 14, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







GREEN BAY, WI - Green Bay forward Zach Wooten scored three goals to record his first career hat trick, but the Gamblers fell to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 5-4 Friday night at the Resch Center for Pickle Fest.

Wooten opened up the scoring 3:42 into the first period to put Green Bay up 1-0 off assists from Geno Carcone and Andrew O'Sullivan. Cedar Rapids tied the contest two minutes later with a goal from Grant Young, but the Gamblers retook the lead 6:21 into the opening period after Wooten found the back of the net once again.

Cedar Rapids kicked off the scoring in the second period with a score from Henry Lechner, but Wooten completed the hat trick 11:47 into the period off an assist from Adam Timm. The RoughRiders recorded two more goals, from Young and Justin Graf, respectively, before the period's end to give Cedar Rapids a 4-3 advantage entering the final frame.

The RoughRiders extended their lead with a goal from Hawke Huff early in the third period. Green Bay's Elliot Gulley made it a one-goal contest with just over two minutes to play, but Cedar Rapids limited the damage down the stretch.

The Gamblers were outshot by the RoughRiders 35-31, and Green Bay goalkeeper Joey Slavick stopped 30 shots.

The Gamblers will return to the Resch Center Saturday night when Green Bay takes on Cedar Rapids at 6:05 p.m. for Bud Night and Heavy Metal Night with a post-game concert.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.