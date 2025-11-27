Rozsival Notches a Pair of Goals in Green Bay's 2-1 Win

Published on November 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - Green Bay right wing David Rozsival scored both goals in the Gamblers' 2-1 victory over the Chicago Steel to extend their win streak to four straight games Wednesday night at the Resch Center for Whiteout Night and Bud Night.

Rozsival has recorded seven points, including five goals, in the last three games to help the Gamblers record 12 goals in their last three contests.

Chicago's Timothy Kazda opened the scoring midway through the first period when he slotted home a goal on the power play off assists from Tobias Öhman and Kolin Sisson.

Green Bay responded five minutes into the second period when a pass from Landon Hafele found Rozsival, who sent it past Steel goalkeeper Louis-Felix Charrois to tie the game 1-1.

Rozsival broke the deadlock 6:46 into the final frame when he notched his ninth goal of the season from the left slot courtesy of passes from Hafele and Elliot Gulley, to put Green Bay in front.

Gamblers goaltender Joey Slavick collected 22 saves in the contest to close out the win.

Green Bay, which outshot the Steel 28-23, will return to the Resch Center Friday night to take on the Sioux City Musketeers, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. for Stranger Things Night.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.