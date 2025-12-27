Besnier Commits to Lake Superior State

Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints defenseman Teo Besnier has announced his college commitment to the CCHA's Lake Superior State University.

Besnier joined the Saints this season and has been an imperative part of the team, helping anchor Dubuque's top defense pair. Besnier sees time on the power play as well, showcasing his offensive skill. The blue liner has three goals and 12 points this season for Dubuque.

"We are very happy and proud for Teo to secure a home for next year," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "He has been a tremendous part of our team both on and off the ice."

The France native is in his second season playing in North America, following 28 points in 58 games last season for Drummondville (QMJHL). Besnier also has two years of experience representing France at the World Junior Championships (D1A), winning the Defenseman of the Tournament and Best France Player awards over two tournaments.

Besnier will see his normal defense partner Ludvig Lafton return after playing in the same World Junior tournament this season for Norway when the Fighting Saints return to the ice on Saturday against Green Bay.







