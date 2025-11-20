Halliday Set for NHL Debut with Ottawa Senators

Published on November 20, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The all-time scoring leader in Dubuque Fighting Saints Tier-I history Stephen Halliday has been called up to the NHL's Ottawa Senators and is set to make his NHL debut on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

In 160 games for the Fighting Saints from 2019-2022, Halliday scored 58 goals and 181 points. Both marks, as well as his 123 assists, are the most in Saints' Tier-I history since 2010.

Saints general manager Trevor Edwards commended Halliday's persistence on his way to the NHL.

"Congratulations to Stephen on this amazing accomplishment," Edwards said. "He is one of the greatest players in Dubuque Fighting Saints history and we are so happy for him and his family. He's a great example for a lot of young players as he was passed over several times in the NHL Draft prior to being selected in 2022. His hard work and dedication is to be admired."

The Ottawa Senators drafted Halliday 104th overall in the fourth round in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Following his career in Dubuque, Halliday skated for Ohio State for two seasons at the Division I-level in the Big Ten. For the Buckeyes, Halliday recorded 19 goals and 77 points over 78 career games.

After the 2023-24 season, Halliday joined Ottawa's AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, for the final 10 games of the season. In Halliday's first full-professional season in 2024-25, he led Belleville with 51 points over 71 games. The Saint4Life scored 19 goals and added 32 assists in a productive rookie season. This season, Halliday is off to a hot start, scoring 16 points in his first 15 games to earn his call-up to the NHL club.

Halliday and the Ottawa Senators will take on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, with puck-drop scheduled for 9 p.m. CST.

"We wish him the best in his NHL Debut," Edwards added.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.