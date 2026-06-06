Phantoms Sign Brøngel-Larsson to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement

Published on June 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Defenseman Axel Brøngel-Larsson

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: IIHF) Defenseman Axel Brøngel-Larsson(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: IIHF)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Youngstown Phantoms have signed defenseman Axel Brøngel-Larsson to a United States Hockey League Standard Player Development Agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Brøngel-Larsson, a 2007-born left-shot defenseman from Oslo, Norway, joins the Phantoms after developing in the renowned Frölunda HC system in Sweden. The 6-foot-1, nearly 200-pound blueliner has emerged as one of the top defense prospects in his age group, blending size, mobility, hockey sense and physical play.

An international representative for Sweden, Brøngel-Larsson helped capture a silver medal at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship- where he was teammates with Phantom alum Sascha Boumedienne - and a bronze medal at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. His experience against elite competition has shaped him into a dependable two-way defenseman capable of impacting the game in all situations.

"Axel is a player we are extremely excited to add to our organization," said Phantoms co-general manager Jason Deskins. "He brings an outstanding combination of size, skating ability, competitiveness and hockey IQ. He has consistently proven himself against elite competition internationally. We believe he has the tools to become a difference-maker in our league."

Known for his defensive habits, puck-moving ability and willingness to play a physical game, Brøngel-Larsson projects as a defenseman who can contribute in all three zones. His ability to close gaps, win battles and transition the puck efficiently makes him one of the most intriguing European defensemen joining the USHL this season.

"We are thrilled that Axel and his family have chosen Youngstown as the next step in his development," Deskins said. "Our staff looks forward to helping him continue his growth as both a player and person while preparing him for the next level."

Brøngel-Larsson becomes the latest European standout to join the Phantoms as the organization continues to attract top talent from around the world. NHL Central Scouting ranks him among the top 60 European skaters ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Phantoms are set to return to Youngstown at the end of August for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 season. The team opens its campaign in mid-September at the USHL Fall Classic.

Season and single-game tickets are available by calling the Phantoms box office at 330-747-PUCK (7825).

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United States Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2026

Phantoms Sign Brøngel-Larsson to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement - Youngstown Phantoms

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