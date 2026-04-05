USHL NEWS: Dates, Times, Series Announced for First Round of Clark Cup Playoffs

Published on April 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced dates, times, and matchups for the first round of the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs.

To optimize athlete recovery and provide the best possible environment for players and fans, the first round of the Clark Cup playoffs will be played the first weekend after the regular season concludes.

The Clark Cup Playoffs open with a three-game first-round series between the #3 and #6 seeds and the #4 and #5 seeds from each conference. All three games will be played at the higher seed's home location. The top two seeded teams in each conference receive a first-round bye.

Following the first round, teams will reseed within their conference. The lowest remaining seed will play the #1 seed, and the higher remaining seed will play the #2 seed. The conference semifinals, conference finals, and Clark Cup Final rounds are all best-of-five series with a 2-2-1 format, with games 1, 2, and 5 played at the higher seed. The higher seed for the Clark Cup Final is determined by which team had more points in the regular season. If the two teams have an equivalent number of regular-season points, the first tiebreaker is regulation or overtime wins.

Eastern Conference

The Youngstown Phantoms and Dubuque Fighting Saints clinched first-round byes.

Game 1: #6 Madison Capitols at #3 Green Bay Gamblers - Friday, April 10, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #6 Madison Capitols at #3 Green Bay Gamblers - Saturday, April 11, 6:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #6 Madison Capitols at #3 Green Bay Gamblers - Sunday, April 12, 5:05 p.m. CT*

Game 1: #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #4 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders - Friday, April 10, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #4 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders - Saturday, April 11, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #4 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders - Sunday, April 12, 4:05 p.m. CT*

Western Conference

The Sioux Falls Stampede and Fargo Force clinched first-round byes.

Game 1: #6 Tri-City Storm at #3 Sioux City Musketeers - Friday, April 10, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #6 Tri-City Storm at #3 Sioux City Musketeers - Saturday, April 11, 6:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #6 Tri-City Storm at #3 Sioux City Musketeers - Sunday, April 12, 5:05 p.m. CT*

(Sioux City home games will be hosted at the IBP Ice Center.)

Game 1: #5 Lincoln Stars at #4 Des Moines Buccaneers - Thursday, April 9, 6:35 p.m. CT

Game 2: #5 Lincoln Stars at #4 Des Moines Buccaneers - Friday, April 10, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #5 Lincoln Stars at #4 Des Moines Buccaneers - Saturday, April 11, 7:05 p.m. CT*

*If necessary







United States Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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