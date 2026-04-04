Des Moines Buccaneers Forward Blake Zielinski Wins the Gaudreau Award

Published on April 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







United States Hockey League (USHL) President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan today announced Blake Zielinski of the Des Moines Buccaneers as the second recipient of The Gaudreau Award, an annual honor bestowed upon the player in the USHL who best embodies the legacy of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Johnny and Matthew's parents, Guy and Jane Gaudreau met virtually with the Buccaneers on Saturday morning to present the honor named after their sons, Johnny, (Dubuque Fighting Saints, 2010-11), and Matthew (Omaha Lancers, 2011-13), who made a lasting impact on their family, friends, and countless fans.

The award criteria are grounded in the personal and professional lives of the Gaudreau brothers, combining elements of on-ice excellence with joy, enthusiasm, care, and responsibility. The honor goes to the player who best exhibits excellence in hockey, spirit of the game, and care and responsibility.

"Johnny and Matthew left an immeasurable impact on the communities where they lived and played. As a New Jersey native, I had the privilege of watching them grow up in our hockey community, with Guy behind the bench and Jane cheering proudly in the stands," said Hefferan. "They were not only exceptional players and teammates but, most importantly, extraordinary people. Their love for the game was only surpassed by their love for their families. As devoted husbands to Meredith and Madeline and loving fathers to their beautiful children, they led with the same integrity, passion, and humility they brought to the rink. This award was created to honor their legacy and to serve as a shining example of excellence, character, and heart both on and off the ice."

Using his elite skill, competitiveness, and creativity, Zielinski has 25 goals and 27 assists in 52 games this season, helping Des Moines into a playoff spot for the first time since 2023. After joining the Buccaneers from the North Jersey Avalanche last season, Zielinski has returned with the enthusiasm and joy that lifted the performance and confidence of those around him.

The youngest of three, a middle school teacher and an accountant, Zielinski grew up playing youth hockey with the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers in his hometown of Berlin, N.J. His sister attends Rutgers and brother studies close to home. Blake's family is his largest support system. He's often talking to his parents and his siblings. That is when he isn't helping with his other family. His billet mom, Kelly, often sees Zielinski outside the home when he volunteers at Des Moines Youth Hockey Association practices or when he shows up at the rink to watch his billet brothers play. He's become a steward and friendly face in the Des Moines youth hockey scene, embracing a role he's earned and embraced from the outset.

Zielinski's stewardship extends well beyond the post-game skates and chats with the Buccaneers' faithful fans. He's volunteered his time in Des Moines packaging food at Meals from the Heartland, assisting at the Food Bank of Iowa, the Des Moines Children's Museum, and AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, where they named a dog after him. It was his character as much as his skill that was evident from the beginning for the Buccaneers' coaching staff.

After being hired last May, Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon made it his first priority to connect with Zielinski. Selected third overall in the 2024 USHL Phase I Draft, Zielinski played 13 games with the Avalanche last season, made his USHL debut on Nov. 8, 2025, and joined the team full-time at the start of December. He had 13 goals and 19 assists in 41 games, making the USHL All-Rookie Second Team to cap an impressive run in fewer games than many of his peers. His production left him with many choices as to where he wanted to continue his development in a critical year. He decided his path to Providence ran through Des Moines.

Zielinski was accepted into the USHL by veterans on the team, including his billet brother, Ben Kevan, a 2025 New Jersey Devils second-round pick. He wanted a turn to help steer the ship. Part of the team's leadership group since the start of the season, Zielinski officially earned a letter on his sweater in January. In Damon's terms, Zielinski's ability to guide the team through difficult loses and midseason roster moves has played a critical role in the Buccaneers' success. His teammates naturally gravitate to him, and with that influence, he's created a locker room environment built on trust, accountability, and genuine care for one another.

"Despite his elite talent, Blake competes with humility and respect for the game," said Damon. "He understands that success is built through team effort, and he consistently uses his ability not just to stand out, but to lift the performance and confidence of everyone around him."







United States Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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